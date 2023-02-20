UrduPoint.com

Rescue 1122 Tank Tackles 19 Emergencies Last Week

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 20, 2023 | 02:30 PM

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) :The district's emergency service- rescue 1122, Tank tackled a total of 19 emergencies during the last week with an average response time recorded at seven minutes under the supervision of District Emergency Officer Engr Waqas Alam, says its spokesman.

Giving details, the spokesman said the rescue service responded to different kinds of emergencies over the week which include 16 medical, one bullet injury and two emergencies were recovery-related.

He said the control room received a total of 462 emergency calls, but 251 of them were irrelevant calls.

He said that rescue 1122 service also provided services in 22 referral-related emergencies including eight within the district and 14 patients were taken to other districtsHe said the rescue 1122 teams were fully equipped with all necessary equipment and they had been efficiently rendering their services during emergencies.

