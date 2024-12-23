Rescue 1122 Tank Tackles 20 Emergencies Last Week
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 23, 2024 | 02:20 PM
TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) Rescue 1122, Tank tackled 20 emergencies and provided prompt services to citizens under the leadership of district emergency officer Eng. Waqas Alam over the last week.
According to a weekly performance report issued by the service here on Monday, the total emergencies include 18 medical, two road traffic accidents and one other incident.
During this period, it says that the emergency service received a total of 250 calls including 23 those of emergency and 113 were irrelevant calls.
Over the last week, the rescue 1122 service also provided services in 11 referral-related emergencies including three within the district and in eight emergencies patients were shifted to other districts.
