Rescue 1122 Tank tackles 21 emergencies

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2023 ) :The district's emergency service- Rescue 1122, Tank timely responded to a total of 21 emergencies during the last week under the supervision of District Emergency Officer Engr Waqas Alam.

Sharing the weekly performance report, the spokesman said on Monday that response time was recorded at an average of seven minutes while tackling different kinds of emergencies over the week which included 12 medical, five road accidents, one bullet injury incident and three recovery-related emergencies.

He said the control room received a total of 354 emergency calls including 142 for information.

He said that Rescue 1122 service also provided services in 16 referral-related emergencies including four within the district, whereas in 12 emergencies patients were shifted to other districts.

He said the rescue 1122 teams were fully equipped with all necessary equipment and they had been efficiently rendering their services during emergencies.