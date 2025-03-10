Rescue 1122 Tank Tackles 21 Emergencies Last Week
Umer Jamshaid Published March 10, 2025 | 02:40 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) Rescue 1122 Tank tackled a total of 21 emergencies over the last week while registering about seven minutes average response time.
According to an weekly performance report issued by the district’s emergency service, it also handled referral services in 25 emergencies while safely shifting patients from one hospital to other districts for medical treatment.
The total emergencies included 18 medical and two bullet injury incidents.
During this period, the service received a total of 468 calls including 21 those of emergency and 292 irrelevant calls
The rescue 1122 spokesman says that the rescue service was fully equipped with all necessary equipment and they have been efficiently rendering their services during emergencies.
APP/slm
