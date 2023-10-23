Rescue 1122 Tank tackles 22 emergencies in one week

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2023) The district’s emergency service- rescue 1122, Tank tackled a total of 22 emergencies during the last week under the supervision of District Emergency Officer Engr Waqas Alam.

Sharing the weekly performance report, the spokesman said on Monday response time was recorded at an average of seven minutes while tackling the different kinds of emergencies over the week which include 20 medical and two road traffic accidents.

He said the control room received a total of 486 emergency calls including 167 for information.

He said that rescue 1122 service also provided services in 24 referral-related emergencies including 14 within the district and in 10 emergencies patients were shifted to other districts

He said the rescue 1122 teams were fully equipped with all necessary equipment and they had been efficiently rendering their services during emergencies.

APP/slm