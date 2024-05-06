Rescue 1122 Tank tackles 24 emergencies last week

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) Rescue 1122, Tank tackled 24 emergencies and provided prompt services to citizens under the leadership of district emergency officer Eng. Waqas Alam over the last week.

According to a weekly performance report issued by the service on Monday, the total emergencies include 19 medical, four road traffic accidents, and one recovery-related incident.

It says that these emergencies were tackled with a seven-minute average response time.

The control room of the emergency service received a total of 394 calls including 24 those of emergency and 234 were irrelevant calls.

It also reveals that the Rescue 1122 service provided services in 30 referral-related emergencies including eight within the district and in 22 emergencies patients were shifted to other districts.

He said the rescue 1122 teams were fully equipped with all necessary equipment and they had been efficiently rendering their services during emergencies.

APP/slm