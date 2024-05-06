Rescue 1122 Tank Tackles 24 Emergencies Last Week
Muhammad Irfan Published May 06, 2024 | 02:50 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) Rescue 1122, Tank tackled 24 emergencies and provided prompt services to citizens under the leadership of district emergency officer Eng. Waqas Alam over the last week.
According to a weekly performance report issued by the service on Monday, the total emergencies include 19 medical, four road traffic accidents, and one recovery-related incident.
It says that these emergencies were tackled with a seven-minute average response time.
The control room of the emergency service received a total of 394 calls including 24 those of emergency and 234 were irrelevant calls.
It also reveals that the Rescue 1122 service provided services in 30 referral-related emergencies including eight within the district and in 22 emergencies patients were shifted to other districts.
He said the rescue 1122 teams were fully equipped with all necessary equipment and they had been efficiently rendering their services during emergencies.
APP/slm
Recent Stories
ADB reaffirms continued support to Pakistan
OIC Contact Group on Jammu & Kashmir calls for early resolution of J&K dispute
Yango joins hands with Discover Pakistan to present and preserve the country’s ..
Saudi govt, companies consider Pakistan high priority economic opportunity: Ibra ..
Saudi Crown Prince expected to visit Pakistan this month
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 May 2024
Dubai Mum Becomes the First Ever Pakistani Woman to Climb 11 of the 14 Highest M ..
Over 37% Tobacco tax increase suggested to save lives, boost revenue
Mohsin Naqvi has offered a substantial incentive, pledging $100,000 to every pla ..
Citizens join Al Barsha Police in “An Hour for Dubai” Initiative
Art can be a powerful tool to relieve stress, Experts say at Sharjah Children’ ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Teachers criticize imposed digital teaching strategy for elementary students2 minutes ago
-
270 acre forest land retrieved as operation continues to recover over 30000 acres in DG Khan2 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 141,800 cusecs water2 minutes ago
-
Three drug peddlers held2 minutes ago
-
Evening Mother's Day: WCCI organizes evening with Bushra Ansari2 minutes ago
-
OIC Contact Group on Jammu & Kashmir calls for early resolution of J&K dispute10 minutes ago
-
Randhawa directs to make Islamabad Model Jail operational in 100-day12 minutes ago
-
2nd International Conference on modern trends in physics starts at IUB12 minutes ago
-
Two suspects booked for attacking SHO12 minutes ago
-
CDA chief directs to repair MRI machine of Capital Hospital shortly12 minutes ago
-
Musadik urges private sectors of Pakistan, SA to collaborate towards economic diversification, value ..22 minutes ago
-
Three robbers arrested, weapons recovered22 minutes ago