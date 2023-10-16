Rescue 1122 Tank tackles 25 emergencies last a week

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2023) The district’s emergency service- rescue 1122, Tank tackled a total of 25 emergencies during the last week under the supervision of District Emergency Officer Engr Waqas Alam.

Sharing the weekly performance report, spokesman said on Monday response time was recorded at an average of seven minutes while tackling the different kinds of emergencies over the week which include 23 medical, one road traffic accidents and one bullet injury.

He said the control room received a total of 510 emergency calls including 99 for information.

He said that rescue 1122 service also provided services in 39 referral-related emergencies including 14 within the district and in 25 emergencies patients were shifted to other districts

He said the rescue 1122 teams were fully equipped with all necessary equipment and they had been efficiently rendering their services during emergencies.