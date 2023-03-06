UrduPoint.com

Rescue 1122 Tank Tackles 26 Emergencies

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 06, 2023 | 02:20 PM

Rescue 1122 Tank tackles 26 emergencies

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :The district's emergency service- Rescue 1122, Tank tackled a total of 26 emergencies during the last week with an average response time recorded at seven minutes under the supervision of District Emergency Officer Engr Waqas Alam.

According to the Rescue 1122 spokesman, the rescue service responded to different kinds of emergencies over the week which included 18 medical, six road accidents, and one drowning incident while one emergency was recovery-related.

He said the control room received a total of 466 emergency calls including 178 for information.

He said that rescue 1122 service also provided services in 14 referral-related emergencies including five within the district, whereas nine patients were taken to other districts.

He said the Rescue 1122 teams were fully equipped with all necessary equipment and they had been efficiently rendering their services during emergencies.

