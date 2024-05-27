Rescue 1122 Tank Tackles 29 Emergencies Last Week
Muhammad Irfan Published May 27, 2024 | 03:20 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) Rescue 1122, Tank tackled 29 emergencies and provided prompt services to citizens under the leadership of district emergency officer Eng. Waqas Alam over the last week.
According to a weekly performance report issued by the service on Monday the total emergencies include 24 medical, two road traffic accidents, two bullet injury and one fire eruption incident.
It says that these emergencies were tackled with a seven minutes average response time.
The control room of the emergency service received a total of 552 calls including 29 those of emergency and 414 were irrelevant calls.
It also reveals that the rescue 1122 service provided services in 28 referral-related emergencies including nine within the district and in 19 emergencies patients were shifted to other districts.
He said the rescue 1122 teams were fully equipped with all necessary equipment and they had been efficiently rendering their services during emergencies.
Recent Stories
PML-N calls meeting to decide matter of President election
Weather update: Temperature may rise upto 44 Celsius today
Muqam lauds IOM services for Afghan refugees in Pakistan
PM commends Norway’s decision to recognize Palestine
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 May 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 May 2024
Rizwan or Imad: PCB mulls over vice-captaincy candidates ahead of T20 WC 2024
Saboor Aly gets Dubai’s Golden Visa
Pakistan elect to bowl first against England in second T20I match
Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T20 World Cup 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Fire broke out in Daman Koh hills Islamabad3 minutes ago
-
Hashoo Group, Dewan Motors partner to revolutionize electric vehicle infrastructure in Pakistan13 minutes ago
-
DG of LG&CD deptt visits DC office, inspects activities under 'Suthra Punjab' programme13 minutes ago
-
India’s settler-colonial project plot to erase Muslim identity in IIOJK13 minutes ago
-
CM orders to probe of Haripur school fire incident13 minutes ago
-
Father kills 2 minor daughters over family dispute13 minutes ago
-
Hot weather forecast for Sargodha23 minutes ago
-
Weather remains very hot in Sukkur division32 minutes ago
-
Hanif Abbasi, DG PHA visit various parks to inspect facilities32 minutes ago
-
CM takes notice of student’s rape in Wazirabad32 minutes ago
-
Railways penalize around 93 officials on corruption charges32 minutes ago
-
Bani police arrest three robbers32 minutes ago