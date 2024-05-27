Open Menu

Rescue 1122 Tank Tackles 29 Emergencies Last Week

Muhammad Irfan Published May 27, 2024 | 03:20 PM

Rescue 1122 Tank tackles 29 emergencies last week

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) Rescue 1122, Tank tackled 29 emergencies and provided prompt services to citizens under the leadership of district emergency officer Eng. Waqas Alam over the last week.

According to a weekly performance report issued by the service on Monday the total emergencies include 24 medical, two road traffic accidents, two bullet injury and one fire eruption incident.

It says that these emergencies were tackled with a seven minutes average response time.

The control room of the emergency service received a total of 552 calls including 29 those of emergency and 414 were irrelevant calls.

It also reveals that the rescue 1122 service provided services in 28 referral-related emergencies including nine within the district and in 19 emergencies patients were shifted to other districts.

He said the rescue 1122 teams were fully equipped with all necessary equipment and they had been efficiently rendering their services during emergencies.

Related Topics

Fire Road Traffic Tank Rescue 1122 All

Recent Stories

PML-N calls meeting to decide matter of President ..

PML-N calls meeting to decide matter of President election

2 hours ago
 Weather update: Temperature may rise upto 44 Celsi ..

Weather update: Temperature may rise upto 44 Celsius today

3 hours ago
 Muqam lauds IOM services for Afghan refugees in Pa ..

Muqam lauds IOM services for Afghan refugees in Pakistan

4 hours ago
 PM commends Norway’s decision to recognize Pales ..

PM commends Norway’s decision to recognize Palestine

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 May 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 May 2024

7 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 May 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 May 2024

1 day ago
 Rizwan or Imad: PCB mulls over vice-captaincy cand ..

Rizwan or Imad: PCB mulls over vice-captaincy candidates ahead of T20 WC 2024

2 days ago
 Saboor Aly gets Dubai’s Golden Visa

Saboor Aly gets Dubai’s Golden Visa

2 days ago
 Pakistan elect to bowl first against England in se ..

Pakistan elect to bowl first against England in second T20I match

2 days ago
 Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T2 ..

Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T20 World Cup 2024

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan