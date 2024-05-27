Rescue 1122 Tank tackles 29 emergencies last week

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) Rescue 1122, Tank tackled 29 emergencies and provided prompt services to citizens under the leadership of district emergency officer Eng. Waqas Alam over the last week.

According to a weekly performance report issued by the service on Monday the total emergencies include 24 medical, two road traffic accidents, two bullet injury and one fire eruption incident.

It says that these emergencies were tackled with a seven minutes average response time.

The control room of the emergency service received a total of 552 calls including 29 those of emergency and 414 were irrelevant calls.

It also reveals that the rescue 1122 service provided services in 28 referral-related emergencies including nine within the district and in 19 emergencies patients were shifted to other districts.

He said the rescue 1122 teams were fully equipped with all necessary equipment and they had been efficiently rendering their services during emergencies.