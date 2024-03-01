Open Menu

Rescue 1122 Tank Tackles 68 Emergencies In Feb

Umer Jamshaid Published March 01, 2024 | 05:10 PM

Rescue 1122 Tank tackles 68 emergencies in Feb

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) The Rescue 1122, Tank have tackled a total of 62 emergencies during the last month and provided prompt services to victims.

Sharing the monthly performance report of February, the spokesman of emergency service said the rescue conducted rescue operations while responding to different kinds of emergencies with average response time recorded less than seven minutes under the supervision of District Emergency Officer Engr Waqas Alam.

He said the emergencies which were successfully tackled include 48 medical, seven road accidents and six recovery-related emergencies.

He said the control room received a total of 1470 emergency calls including 899 fake ones.

He said Rescue 1122 Tank provided free services to 96 patients while tackling referral-related emergencies.

