Rescue 1122 Tank Takes Part In 101 Rescue Operations Last Month

Faizan Hashmi Published November 01, 2023 | 02:20 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) The district’s emergency service-rescue 1122, Tank tackled a total of 101 emergencies during the last month and provided prompt services to victims.

Sharing the monthly performance report, the spokesman of emergency service said the rescue conducted rescue operations while responding to different kinds of emergencies in October with average response time recorded less than seven minutes under the supervision of District Emergency Officer (DEO) Engr Waqas Alam.

He said the emergencies which were successfully tackled include 82 medical, seven road accidents, four fire eruption, four bullet injury incident and four emergency was recovery-related.

He said the control room received a total of 1922 emergency calls including 1131 fake ones.

He said Rescue 1122 Tank provided free services to 113 patients while tackling referral-related emergencies.

He said the rescue 1122 teams were fully equipped with all necessary equipment and they had been efficiently rendering their services during emergencies round the clock.

