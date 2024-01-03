Open Menu

Rescue 1122 Tank Takes Part In 1373 Rescue Operations In 2023

Sumaira FH Published January 03, 2024 | 01:30 PM

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2024) Rescue 1122 Tank took part in a total of 1373 rescue operations over the last year 2023 in the district while registering less than seven minutes average response time.

According to an annual performance report issued by the district’s emergency service, it also handled referral services and 1219 victims and patients were provided free service while safely shifting them from the district hospital to other districts for medical treatment.

The total emergencies included 1033 medical, 126 road traffic accidents, two blasts, 28 fire eruptions, two drowning, 53 bullet injuries and 129 recovery-related incidents.

During this period, the service received a total of 23766 calls including 8317 those of emergency and 14096 fake calls.

He said that rescue 1122 service also provided services in 23 referral-related emergencies including nine within the district and in 14 emergencies patients were shifted to other districts

He said the rescue 1122 teams were fully equipped with all necessary equipment and they had been efficiently rendering their services during emergencies.

APP/slm

