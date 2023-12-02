Open Menu

Rescue 1122 Tank Takes Part In 89 Rescue Operations In November

Umer Jamshaid Published December 02, 2023 | 01:30 PM

Rescue 1122 Tank takes part in 89 rescue operations in November

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2023) The district’s emergency service-rescue 1122, Tank tackled a total of 89 emergencies during the last month and provided prompt services to victims.

Sharing the monthly performance report, the spokesman of emergency service said the rescue conducted rescue operations while responding to different kinds of emergencies in November with average response time recorded less than seven minutes under the supervision of District Emergency Officer (DEO) Engr Waqas Alam.

He said the emergencies which were successfully tackled include 65 medical, nine road accidents, four fire eruption, ten bullet injury incident and five emergency was recovery-related.

He said the control room received a total of 1809 emergency calls including 1095 fake ones.

He said Rescue 1122 Tank provided free services to 78 patients while tackling referral-related emergencies.

He said the rescue 1122 teams were fully equipped with all necessary equipment and they had been efficiently rendering their services during emergencies round the clock.

Related Topics

Fire Road Tank November Rescue 1122 All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 December 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 December 2023

5 hours ago
 Senior journalist Ajmal Dehlvi passes away

Senior journalist Ajmal Dehlvi passes away

14 hours ago
 Rinku, spinners help India down Australia to clinc ..

Rinku, spinners help India down Australia to clinch T20 series

14 hours ago
 PPP eying on youth votes to win 2024 polls; says S ..

PPP eying on youth votes to win 2024 polls; says Sharmila Farooqi

14 hours ago
 DC Kohat visits KUST

DC Kohat visits KUST

14 hours ago
Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar holds ..

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar holds informal interactions with wo ..

14 hours ago
 FIA arrests 4 HESCO officials

FIA arrests 4 HESCO officials

14 hours ago
 Cultural diplomacy unveiled: Prince Sultan's journ ..

Cultural diplomacy unveiled: Prince Sultan's journey through Pakistan's landscap ..

14 hours ago
 Challenges mount for PTI chairman as NAB issues ar ..

Challenges mount for PTI chairman as NAB issues arrest warrants

14 hours ago
 Bilawal sees Pakistan's future tied with people as ..

Bilawal sees Pakistan's future tied with people as partners in political & econo ..

14 hours ago
 All type of security force to be provided to ECP f ..

All type of security force to be provided to ECP for holding free elections: Bug ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan