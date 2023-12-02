Rescue 1122 Tank takes part in 89 rescue operations in November

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2023) The district’s emergency service-rescue 1122, Tank tackled a total of 89 emergencies during the last month and provided prompt services to victims.

Sharing the monthly performance report, the spokesman of emergency service said the rescue conducted rescue operations while responding to different kinds of emergencies in November with average response time recorded less than seven minutes under the supervision of District Emergency Officer (DEO) Engr Waqas Alam.

He said the emergencies which were successfully tackled include 65 medical, nine road accidents, four fire eruption, ten bullet injury incident and five emergency was recovery-related.

He said the control room received a total of 1809 emergency calls including 1095 fake ones.

He said Rescue 1122 Tank provided free services to 78 patients while tackling referral-related emergencies.

He said the rescue 1122 teams were fully equipped with all necessary equipment and they had been efficiently rendering their services during emergencies round the clock.