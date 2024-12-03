Open Menu

Rescue 1122 Tanks Issues Precautionary Measures To Prevent Gas-related Incidents

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 03, 2024 | 03:10 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) As winter sets in, Rescue 1122 Tank has urged citizens to take necessary precautions while using gas heaters to prevent mishaps.

In an awareness message, Rescue 1122's District Emergency Officer, Engineer Waqas Alam said that negligence in using gas heaters could pose a serious threat to human life.

He advised citizens to ensure that windows, vents, and doors are not completely closed before using a gas heater, as the accumulation of gas in a room could be dangerous.

Sometimes, the gas supply to the heater may stop, or the heater may turn off automatically, causing gas to accumulate, which can lead to suffocation and pose a risk to life.

Thus, he said that it should be ensured that the gas heater was turned off before going to bed at night.

In case of suspected gas leakage, do not light a match and never turn the electricity switch on or off.

Immediately turn off the main service valve, open all windows and doors, and evacuate the building, he added.

