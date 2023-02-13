Rescue 1122 team distributes tents among citizens of quake-hit Turkiye

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :The Spokesperson of Rescue 1122 Punjab said that the Pakistan Rescue Team (PRT) of the Emergency Services academy donated tents for the citizens of Turkiye who were affected by the earthquake.

The PRT INSARG certified has been continuously participating in rescue operations to help Turkiye people for the last seven days.

According to the Spokesperson, Commander PRT Dr Rizwan Naseer along with team members distributed tents among citizens of Turkiye in the city of Adiyaman.

The Turkiye people thanked Pakistani citizens and expressed intoxicating endearment while osculating the Pakistani flag during the distribution of tents.

The Commander PRT Dr Rizwan Naseer expressed that Pakistani nation and Rescue 1122 stood with Turkiye brothers and sisters in this difficult time.