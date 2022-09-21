UrduPoint.com

Rescue 1122 Team Leaves Muzaffargarh To Join Relief Operation In Sukkur, Moro

Sumaira FH Published September 21, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Rescue 1122 team leaves Muzaffargarh to join relief operation in Sukkur, Moro

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :A specialized team of rescuers from Rescue 1122 Muzaffargarh left for Sindh province on Wednesday to join relief operations in Sukkur and Moro to help flood-hit communities there.

District Emergency Officer Hussain Mian said that floods caused large scale devastation not only in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and south Punjab but also in Sindh, adding that Rescue 1122 teams were participating in the relief activities in Sindh province on special instructions of Director General Rescue 1122 Dr.

Rizwan Naseer.

He said that hundreds of thousands of people were left homeless and faced deaths of their loved ones besides loss of property.

He said that specialized rescuers team has left for Sindh along with the required equipment to provide in time aid to the affected people in effective way.

Dr. Hussain Mian said that the rescue operation was being carried out in partnership with WFP in aid of Sindhi brothers to provide them food, medical aid with medicines and other facilities.

Related Topics

Sindh Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Sukkur Muzaffargarh Rescue 1122 From

Recent Stories

‘Taleem Aur Hunar Sath Sath’ Orientation Drive ..

‘Taleem Aur Hunar Sath Sath’ Orientation Drive is aimed at empowering & educ ..

3 minutes ago
 UVAS holds online meeting of deans, principals of ..

UVAS holds online meeting of deans, principals of veterinary educational institu ..

1 hour ago
 PCB BoG's 70th meeting to be held in Karachi

PCB BoG's 70th meeting to be held in Karachi

2 hours ago
 TECNO Launched Camon 19 Pro in Pakistan with 64MP ..

TECNO Launched Camon 19 Pro in Pakistan with 64MP Bright Night Portrait camera w ..

2 hours ago
 Experience Active Noise Cancellation at its Best: ..

Experience Active Noise Cancellation at its Best: Infinix XE27 Bluetooth ear pod ..

2 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Meets Alliance of Civilizati ..

OIC Secretary-General Meets Alliance of Civilizations High Representative

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.