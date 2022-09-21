Rescue 1122 team leaves Muzaffargarh to join relief operation in Sukkur, Moro

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :A specialized team of rescuers from Rescue 1122 Muzaffargarh left for Sindh province on Wednesday to join relief operations in Sukkur and Moro to help flood-hit communities there.

District Emergency Officer Hussain Mian said that floods caused large scale devastation not only in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and south Punjab but also in Sindh, adding that Rescue 1122 teams were participating in the relief activities in Sindh province on special instructions of Director General Rescue 1122 Dr.

Rizwan Naseer.

He said that hundreds of thousands of people were left homeless and faced deaths of their loved ones besides loss of property.

He said that specialized rescuers team has left for Sindh along with the required equipment to provide in time aid to the affected people in effective way.

Dr. Hussain Mian said that the rescue operation was being carried out in partnership with WFP in aid of Sindhi brothers to provide them food, medical aid with medicines and other facilities.