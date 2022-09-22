UrduPoint.com

Rescue 1122 Team Reaches Sukkur To Join Relief Operations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 22, 2022 | 04:20 PM

Rescue 1122 team reaches Sukkur to join relief operations

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :A specialized team of rescuers from Rescue 1122 on Thursday arrived in Sukkur and joined relief operations here to help flood-hit communities.

District Emergency Officer, Hussain Mian told media that rains and floods caused large scale devastation in Sindh, the team of Rescue 1122 are participating in the relief activities in Sukkur, Moro and other areas of Sindh, he added.

He said that specialized rescuers team has reached in Sukkur along with the required equipment to provide in time aid to the affected people in effective way and medical aid with medicines, food, drinking water and other facilities are being provided.

