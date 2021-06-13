Rescue 1122 team recovers cow from deep well

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :Rescue 1122 recovered a cow from a 20 feet deep well here on Sunday morning.

According to Rescue 1122, local people approached Rescue 1122 for recovery of a cow, fell down into well, at Basti Bakhuwali, in tehsil Alipur.

Rescue team recovered the cow safely and handed over to its owner.

Local people appreciated the efforts of the Rescue 1122 team.