Rescue 1122 Team Recovers Mother-child From Rubbles

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 03:14 PM

The Rescue 1122 recovered a mother and a child under the rubbles when a roof of one mud house collapses near Pujgi Road Pokh Bridge with mother and child were buried under the rubbles

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :The Rescue 1122 recovered a mother and a child under the rubbles when a roof of one mud house collapses near Pujgi Road Pokh Bridge with mother and child were buried under the rubbles.

According to details, the Rescue 1122 medical team provided first aid to the injured on the spot and shifted them to Lady Reading Hospital.

The official present on this occasion disclosed that the mother and her son received head and arms injuries but they are in stable condition now and shifted to hospital for further treatment.

