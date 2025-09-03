Rescue 1122 team stranded during flood operation in Muzaffargarh

Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) A Rescue-1122 team, which had gone to save two people trapped in floodwater near Mudwala in Muzaffargarh, became stranded late at night after their boat engine failed in River Chenab.

According to a police spokesperson, the Rescue 1122 team contacted police for help, but communication was lost after their phone battery ran out.

Police teams immediately launched a search operation and, after two hours of efforts, managed to trace the stranded individuals.

The police successfully rescued both citizens along with the Rescue 1122 crew and their boat, bringing them safely to Mudwala police check post.

District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Ghazanfar Ali Shah appreciated the successful operation and announced a cash reward and commendation certificates for Check Post Incharge Shakir Hussnain Bukhari and his team.