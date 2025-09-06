Rescue 1122 Teams Have Safely Shifted 1629 People, 184 Animals To Safe Places
Umer Jamshaid Published September 06, 2025 | 05:10 PM
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2025) In view of the current flood situation in the Chenab River, the Rescue 1122 operations are continued in Chiniot, under the supervision of District Emergency Officer Tahira Khan.
Rescue 1122 teams have taken timely and effective actions and have safely shifted 102 people to safe places in Mouza Sahmal, Dost Muhammad Lali Pul, Jamia Abad and Mouza Khadkan.
While rescue operations are going on in more flood-affected areas.
Relief and rescue facilities are being provided to the flood-affected people through 16 flood relief camps established across the district. During the ongoing relief operations so far, the rescue teams have safely shifted 1629 people and 184 animals to safe places.
