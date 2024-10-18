Open Menu

Rescue 1122 Teams' Response To 18 Road Accidents

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 18, 2024 | 07:11 PM

Rescue 1122 teams' response to 18 road accidents

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) The Rescue 1122 teams on Friday responded to 18 road mishaps and rescued 22 persons during last 24 hours in the district.

The total number of the injured persons were 16 men included two women, the spokesman said.

The teams provided first aid to 12 people in the road mishaps.

The rescue teams shifted 10 critical injured to different hospitals.

