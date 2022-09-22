Rescue 1122 teams sent to flood hit areas of Sindh

Punjab Emergency Service Department (PESD) (Rescue 1122) on Thursday dispatched 20 boats with 50 rescuers to flood-hit areas of Sindh to assist in the relief operations in inundated areas of Sindh on the request of National Disaster Management Authority

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :Punjab Emergency Service Department (PESD) (Rescue 1122) on Thursday dispatched 20 boats with 50 rescuers to flood-hit areas of Sindh to assist in the relief operations in inundated areas of Sindh on the request of National Disaster Management Authority.

Accordingly, DG Rescue Punjab Rizwan Naseer immediately dispatched rescue teams to the flood affected areas of Sindh.

He asserted that at this stage Rescue 1122 Punjab would extend all possible help to the people of Sindh affected by the floods. The rescue teams were sent from nearby districts - Rajanpur, Multan, RY Khan, Bahawalpur, Muzaffargarh and Lodhran - to districts Moro and Sukkhur after successfully conducting rescue relief operations in South Punjab.

Dr Rizwan Naseer expressed these views while presiding over a meeting at Emergency Services Headquarters here before the departure of rescue teams for the province of Sindh.

The DG PESD was apprised that Rescue 1122 had so far evacuated over 80,000 flood affectees and provided relief goods and transportation to over 127, 000 in inundated areas of south Punjab. He said that emergency operations in all of Punjab would be continued 24/7 as per the previous routine. He said that the Pakistan Rescue Team of the Emergency Services academy was also sent to Rajanpur to assist in the Flood Rescue Operations.

Addressing the meeting, Dr Rizwan Naseer appreciated the rescue officers, officials and all those who participated in flood relief operations in Punjab and KPK.

He also lauded the efforts of Pakistan Rescue Team's Commander Dr. Muhammad Farhan Khalid and his all-team members for conducting the flood operations in South Punjab.

He also shared best wishes with rescuers for the issuance of the notification of 'Rescue Risk Allowance' by the Finance department.