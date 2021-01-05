UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rescue 1122 Tended To 22101 Affectees In 2021

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 05th January 2021 | 12:19 PM

Rescue 1122 tended to 22101 affectees in 2021

Rescue Kasur provided services to 22101 affectees in the year 2021, informed District Emergency Officer Sultan Mehmood here on Tuesday

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :Rescue Kasur provided services to 22101 affectees in the year 2021, informed District Emergency Officer Sultan Mehmood here on Tuesday.

While talking to media, he said that as many as 705310 calls were received out of which 20713 were genuine emergency calls.There were 2428 fake/prank calls also.

Rescue 1122 undertook 20713 relief missions, including 8256 related to road accidents, 9094 medical emergencies, 653 altercations, 45 building-collapse incidents as well as 27 incidents of drowning.

The Service shifted 18099 patients to hospitals, and 3359 persons were provided first aid on the spot. Average time of response to the emergencies was 7 minutes, explained the official.

App/zaw-swf/

Related Topics

Road Kasur Rescue 1122 Media

Recent Stories

Ajoka Theater to hold three-months acting course ..

2 minutes ago

S.Korea's online shopping hits record high in Nove ..

2 minutes ago

Iran Succeeds in 20% Uranium Enrichment at Fordow ..

2 minutes ago

5.1-magnitude quake hits 65 km NNE of Port-Olry, V ..

2 minutes ago

S.Korea reports 715 more COVID-19 cases, 64,979 in ..

2 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid heads UAE delegation to 41st ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.