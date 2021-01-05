Rescue 1122 tended to 22101 affectees in 2021

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Rescue Kasur provided services to 22101 affectees in the year 2021, informed District Emergency Officer Sultan Mehmood here on Tuesday

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :Rescue Kasur provided services to 22101 affectees in the year 2021, informed District Emergency Officer Sultan Mehmood here on Tuesday.

While talking to media, he said that as many as 705310 calls were received out of which 20713 were genuine emergency calls.There were 2428 fake/prank calls also.

Rescue 1122 undertook 20713 relief missions, including 8256 related to road accidents, 9094 medical emergencies, 653 altercations, 45 building-collapse incidents as well as 27 incidents of drowning.

The Service shifted 18099 patients to hospitals, and 3359 persons were provided first aid on the spot. Average time of response to the emergencies was 7 minutes, explained the official.

App/zaw-swf/