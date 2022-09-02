UrduPoint.com

Rescue 1122 Timely Response Saves One Year Old Pulseless Baby

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 02, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Rescue 1122 timely response saves one year old pulseless baby

RAWALPINDI, Sep 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :The Rescue 1122 on Friday successfully saved the life of one year old baby boy in critical condition while promptly responding to an emergency call for help and ambulance service.

A Rescue 1122 official told APP that a couple from Mardan brought their one year old boy –Hamza son of Nasir Shah in critical condition to the Military Hospital (MH) for treatment without knowing the fact that it had no paeds department to treat children.

The parents of the child lacked information about the concerned healthcare facility and that's why went to that hospital. However, the MH provided necessary first aid to the child and referred him to a public hospital for further treatment, he added.

The parents called 1122 for ambulance service to shift their child in severe condition to a public hospital, he said.

The ambulance was moved to the spot and on arrival it was found that the child had low pulse and sugar level, he added.

The official mentioned that when the team reached the child was found critical and upon shifting him into ambulance alongwith hospital staff he lost his pulse and respiratory rate.

"I immediately started a professional CPR and after completing two cycles also attached oxygen that helped the child revive his pulse and respiratory rate." He added that he also checked the child's sugar level and was observed low and administered him dextrose 25% ampoules and continued monitoring the child.

The child was brought at the Holy Family Hospital successfully in living condition where the parents chanted slogans with joy for Rescue 1122 and thanked the entire staff for their timely assistance.

The Rescue 1122 official noted that the doctor who inspected the child also gave commendatory remarks for efficient and professional rescue service, he said.

Related Topics

Doctor Mardan Nasir Rescue 1122 Family From

Recent Stories

British High Commissioner lauds Pakistanâ€™s effor ..

British High Commissioner lauds Pakistanâ€™s efforts for regional stability

16 minutes ago
 Punjab Colleges secure Overall 1st Position in Fed ..

Punjab Colleges secure Overall 1st Position in Federal Board Results 2022

1 hour ago
 England announces squad for seven-match T20I tour ..

England announces squad for seven-match T20I tour to Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Faheem Ashraf ruled out of National T20 Cup 2022-2 ..

Faheem Ashraf ruled out of National T20 Cup 2022-23

2 hours ago
 T20 Cup 2022-23: Sarfaraz Ahmed fined over violati ..

T20 Cup 2022-23: Sarfaraz Ahmed fined over violation of Code of Conduct

2 hours ago
 UVAS arranged international symposium on â€œGlobal ..

UVAS arranged international symposium on â€œGlobal Clinical Practice Standards a ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.