UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rescue 1122 To Assist Mobile Coronavirus Vaccination Units

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 11:20 AM

Rescue 1122 to assist mobile Coronavirus vaccination units

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :The Rescue 1122 will provide its staff and ambulances to assist mobile Coronavirus vaccination units across the province.

Director General Rescue 1122 , Dr Khatir Ahmed said that the decision was taken in the light of provincial government decision to expedite Coronavirus vaccination.

He said that these mobile vaccination units will provide services in 16 districts in initial phase.

The districts included Peshawar, Kohat, Hangu, Lakki Marwat, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Charsadda, Swat, Nowshera, Swabi, Haripur, Battgram, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Karak and Mardan.

The Rescue 1122 will provide 16 ambulances and more than 80 personnel to assist mobile vaccination units in Peshawar district.

Related Topics

Peshawar Bannu Abbottabad Swat Mobile Hangu Mansehra Kohat Mardan Dera Ismail Khan Charsadda Nowshera Haripur Karak Lakki Marwat Swabi Rescue 1122 Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Khamis Musha ..

6 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jun 15, 2021 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Banking, realty blue chips lift UAE stocks

10 hours ago

AED44.1 billion in credit facilities received by t ..

11 hours ago

UAE determined to win decider against Vietnam tomo ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.