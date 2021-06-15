Rescue 1122 to assist mobile Coronavirus vaccination units

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :The Rescue 1122 will provide its staff and ambulances to assist mobile Coronavirus vaccination units across the province.

Director General Rescue 1122 , Dr Khatir Ahmed said that the decision was taken in the light of provincial government decision to expedite Coronavirus vaccination.

He said that these mobile vaccination units will provide services in 16 districts in initial phase.

The districts included Peshawar, Kohat, Hangu, Lakki Marwat, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Charsadda, Swat, Nowshera, Swabi, Haripur, Battgram, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Karak and Mardan.

The Rescue 1122 will provide 16 ambulances and more than 80 personnel to assist mobile vaccination units in Peshawar district.