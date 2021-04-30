RESCUE-1122 to be expanded to every Tehsil of Waziristan: Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Relief, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Muhammad Iqbal Wazir Friday said that pragmatic steps are being taken to expand the scope of emergency services of RESCUE-1122 to every Tehsil of merged district of Waziristan.

During his visit to the newly established RESCUE-1122 centre in sub division Wanna of North Waziristan, he appreciated the efforts of the district administration in ensuring the functioning of 1122 in Wana Tehsil.

Talking to media on the occasion he assured the district administration of full support in making the RESCUE-1122 all services operational and provision of necessary facilities in this connection.

Assistant Commissioner Wana Bashir Khan briefed the Minister regarding the performance of the RESCUE-1122 Wana Center and the existing facilities.

The Minister met with RESCUE-1122 personnel and inspected various stalls and equipment used in emergencies. He commended the officers and officials of 1122 over excellent performance in a short span of time.