Rescue 1122 To Be Launched In Islamabad Soon: Sheikh Rashid

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 26th June 2021 | 10:45 PM

Rescue 1122 to be launched in Islamabad soon: Sheikh Rashid

Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) would be launched soon in Islamabad for providing prompt assistance to people in case of any mishap

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) :Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) would be launched soon in Islamabad for providing prompt assistance to people in case of any mishap.

It was stated by him while talking to media during his visit to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS). He inquired health of policemen there who foiled a dacoity attempt in sector G-11 and got injured.

The minister said that 150 Eagle Squads are active in the city while Rescue 1122 service would be introduced soon and logistic support as well as other sources to be provided to them. He also announced to award cash prize Rs. 25,000 to each injured cop and appreciated their timely and prompt action.

He said that armed forces and police are always ready to counter any challenging situation.

He said that strength of Islamabad police would be increased and effective security to be ensured in the city.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad said the government has taken concrete measures to make the borders with Iran and Afghanistan protected. Prime Minister Imran Khan has made an important decision not to give any base to US against Afghans, he said and hoped that Afghan Taliban would not allow TTP for any activity against Pakistan.

He said 88 percent of fencing process on Afghan border has been completed while 46 percent work has been done on Pak-Iran border to prevent illegal entry into Pakistan.

The Interior Minister said Pakistan is ready to deal with any type of challenge with support of Pakistan Army, Intelligence agencies and the people.

