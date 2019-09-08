UrduPoint.com
Rescue 1122 To Be On High Alert During Muharram

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 08th September 2019 | 07:50 PM

Rescue 1122 to be on high alert during Muharram

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2019 ) :Rescue 1122 personnel are fully prepared to provide cover to Muharram processions and would be on high alert.

According to the Emergency Plan, 12 ambulances, 10 fire vehicles, 3 rescue vehicles, water rescue teams and rescuers on different mobile posts have been deployed to provide emergency cover to all mourning processions.

Moreover, additional rescue teams will remain on stand-by in case of any untoward incident.

All mobile posts and ambulances with medical kits will move along with the processions to provide mourners immediate treatment. Emergency Officers including trained doctors shall supervise the arrangements on both days.

It is mentioned here that 316 traditional and licensed Muharram processions and 1766 Majalis of A, B and C category would be provided security cover during Muharram 1st to 10th.

