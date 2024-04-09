Rescue 1122 to be on high alert on Eid

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) Emergency Services Department Rawalpindi (Rescue 1122) including all Tehsils of the district will be on high alert for emergency assistance during the Eid al-Fitr holidays.

A meeting in this regard was held here on Tuesday with Engineer Sibghatullah, District Emergency Officer (DEO) in the chair. A comprehensive plan for emergency response mechanisms was discussed in detail.

The meeting was apprised of the personnel preparedness regarding any untoward situation. The deliberation by the participants culminated in a detailed plan during Eid holidays.

DEO while appreciating the emergency service teams for services already rendered by them during the holy month of Ramazan urged for strict monitoring of enhanced coordination and response mechanisms throughout the district. He also felicitated the nation on Eid ul Fitr.

Giving details of the plan, Rescue-1122 spokesman Muhammad Usman Gujjar said emergency ambulances, motorbike rescue services and fire tenders would be deployed at all major emergency posts from Chand Raat till Eid holidays. He informed that trained emergency paramedical staff would be available to provide emergency cover in case of any emergency.

The spokesman further informed that special duties of rescue personnel have been assigned to District Control Room, Emergency Rescue Stations, Emergency Ambulances, Fire Tenders, Water Bowsers and Motorcycle Rescue Services. On Chand Raat, emergency points will be made at Commercial Market, Committee Chowk Underpass, Fowara Chowk, Gakhar Plaza Sadar, Metro Station Sadar, GIGA Mall, GPO Chowk Sadar, Tench Bhata Last Stop, Khawaja Corporation, Adiala Road and No. 22 Chongi Chowk.

Major Eid prayer processions, public parks, children's parks will be monitored, he said. Likewise, special posts would be established in Jami Masjid Faizan Madina Adiala Road, 22 No Chongi Chowk, Captain Bilal Shaheed Chowk Chaklala Scheme 3, Jami Masjid GT Road Gujar Khan, Masjid Aqsa Thana Road Kallar Syeddan, Jamia Masjid Nusti etc.

The District Emergency Officer has further advised the general public to drive carefully while travelling to hometowns before and after the Eid holidays to avoid possible accidents.