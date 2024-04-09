Open Menu

Rescue 1122 To Be On High Alert On Eid

Sumaira FH Published April 09, 2024 | 05:30 PM

Rescue 1122 to be on high alert on Eid

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) Emergency Services Department Rawalpindi (Rescue 1122) including all Tehsils of the district will be on high alert for emergency assistance during the Eid al-Fitr holidays.

A meeting in this regard was held here on Tuesday with Engineer Sibghatullah, District Emergency Officer (DEO) in the chair. A comprehensive plan for emergency response mechanisms was discussed in detail.

The meeting was apprised of the personnel preparedness regarding any untoward situation. The deliberation by the participants culminated in a detailed plan during Eid holidays.

DEO while appreciating the emergency service teams for services already rendered by them during the holy month of Ramazan urged for strict monitoring of enhanced coordination and response mechanisms throughout the district. He also felicitated the nation on Eid ul Fitr.

Giving details of the plan, Rescue-1122 spokesman Muhammad Usman Gujjar said emergency ambulances, motorbike rescue services and fire tenders would be deployed at all major emergency posts from Chand Raat till Eid holidays. He informed that trained emergency paramedical staff would be available to provide emergency cover in case of any emergency.

The spokesman further informed that special duties of rescue personnel have been assigned to District Control Room, Emergency Rescue Stations, Emergency Ambulances, Fire Tenders, Water Bowsers and Motorcycle Rescue Services. On Chand Raat, emergency points will be made at Commercial Market, Committee Chowk Underpass, Fowara Chowk, Gakhar Plaza Sadar, Metro Station Sadar, GIGA Mall, GPO Chowk Sadar, Tench Bhata Last Stop, Khawaja Corporation, Adiala Road and No. 22 Chongi Chowk.

Major Eid prayer processions, public parks, children's parks will be monitored, he said. Likewise, special posts would be established in Jami Masjid Faizan Madina Adiala Road, 22 No Chongi Chowk, Captain Bilal Shaheed Chowk Chaklala Scheme 3, Jami Masjid GT Road Gujar Khan, Masjid Aqsa Thana Road Kallar Syeddan, Jamia Masjid Nusti etc.

The District Emergency Officer has further advised the general public to drive carefully while travelling to hometowns before and after the Eid holidays to avoid possible accidents.

Related Topics

Fire Martyrs Shaheed Water Holidays Metro Road Alert Rawalpindi Gujar Khan Rescue 1122 Market Prayer Mosque All From

Recent Stories

PCB offices to remain closed due to Eid-ul-Fitre h ..

PCB offices to remain closed due to Eid-ul-Fitre holidays

28 minutes ago
 Five women cricketers make comeback to Pakistan's ..

Five women cricketers make comeback to Pakistan's white-ball squads for West Ind ..

30 minutes ago
 Irfan, Usman earn maiden Pakistan selection

Irfan, Usman earn maiden Pakistan selection

2 hours ago
 Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani elected as Senate Chairma ..

Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani elected as Senate Chairman

5 hours ago
 SIFC playing pivotal role to exploit country's min ..

SIFC playing pivotal role to exploit country's mineral potential

6 hours ago
 Senators-elect take oath amid PTI’s protest

Senators-elect take oath amid PTI’s protest

6 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 April 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 April 2024

9 hours ago
 Army Chief hosts iftar dinner for Pakistan Cricket ..

Army Chief hosts iftar dinner for Pakistan Cricket Team

18 hours ago
 UN Security Council refers Palestinian application ..

UN Security Council refers Palestinian application for full UN membership to com ..

18 hours ago
 Robbery turns violent: man injured after resisting ..

Robbery turns violent: man injured after resisting attack in Hazro Town

18 hours ago
 US says still opposes Rafah assault after Netanyah ..

US says still opposes Rafah assault after Netanyahu says date set

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan