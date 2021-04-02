UrduPoint.com
Rescue-1122 To Conduct Fire Safety Audit Of Factories, Malls, Hospitals

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 02nd April 2021 | 05:10 PM

Rescue-1122 to conduct fire safety audit of factories, malls, hospitals

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :-:Fire safety audit of all factories, shopping centres, hospitals and other public-related buildings is being launched under the supervision of Rescue-1122.

According to District Emergency Officer Engineer Naveed Iqbal, the safety audit is being launched to protect factories, shopping centres, hospitals and other high-rise buildings from accidents under the special directions of Director General Punjab Emergency Service Dr Rizwan Naseer.

The officer said that the purpose of the audit is to provide fire safety training to the staff in factories, hospitals, public markets, bazaars and highrise buildings and to install safety equipment inside buildings and to check the existing fire-fighting equipment.

