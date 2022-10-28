Rescue 1122 to establish 4 camps in Galyat to tackle snow emergency

NATHIAGALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2022 ) :District Emergency Officer (DEO) Abbottabad Imran Khan Yousafzai Friday said that Rescue 1122 Abbottabad would establish four camps in Galyat to tackle any emergency during the upcoming snowfall season.

He expressed these views during his visit to Galyat along with the district administration to review the preparations.

On this occasion, Emergency Officer Fahad Ali Masood, Director Galyat Development Authority (GDA), AC Headquarters, AC Galyat, C&W, TMA Abbottabad, and TMA Lora were also accompanied.

Imran Yousufzai visited various points in Galyat to perform their duties as per the snow winter cover plan for tourists including Bara Gali, Achrian, Kalabagh, Nathiagli, Donga Gali, Ayubia, Tohidabad, Changla Gali, Khaira Gali, Barian, Barian to Loora link road.

Rescue 1122 Abbottabad has set up its camp at four places which include Chhriyan/Bara Gali, Nithagali, Tohidabad, and Changla Gali, in which the rescue personnel performed their duties efficiently.

He further said that orders have been issued to all the rescue personnel to provide the best possible rescue service to deal with any emergency.