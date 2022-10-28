UrduPoint.com

Rescue 1122 To Establish 4 Camps In Galyat To Tackle Snow Emergency

Sumaira FH Published October 28, 2022 | 11:10 AM

Rescue 1122 to establish 4 camps in Galyat to tackle snow emergency

NATHIAGALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2022 ) :District Emergency Officer (DEO) Abbottabad Imran Khan Yousafzai Friday said that Rescue 1122 Abbottabad would establish four camps in Galyat to tackle any emergency during the upcoming snowfall season.

He expressed these views during his visit to Galyat along with the district administration to review the preparations.

On this occasion, Emergency Officer Fahad Ali Masood, Director Galyat Development Authority (GDA), AC Headquarters, AC Galyat, C&W, TMA Abbottabad, and TMA Lora were also accompanied.

Imran Yousufzai visited various points in Galyat to perform their duties as per the snow winter cover plan for tourists including Bara Gali, Achrian, Kalabagh, Nathiagli, Donga Gali, Ayubia, Tohidabad, Changla Gali, Khaira Gali, Barian, Barian to Loora link road.

Rescue 1122 Abbottabad has set up its camp at four places which include Chhriyan/Bara Gali, Nithagali, Tohidabad, and Changla Gali, in which the rescue personnel performed their duties efficiently.

He further said that orders have been issued to all the rescue personnel to provide the best possible rescue service to deal with any emergency.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Snow Abbottabad Visit Road Rescue 1122 All Best

Recent Stories

US announces additional $30m to support for flood ..

US announces additional $30m to support for flood victims in Pakistan

16 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 October 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 28th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 28th October 2022

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 25 Afghanistan Vs. Irelan ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 25 Afghanistan Vs. Ireland

3 hours ago
 TB deaths rose during coronavirus pandemic: WHO re ..

TB deaths rose during coronavirus pandemic: WHO report

11 hours ago
 Imran admitted offering indefinite extension to ar ..

Imran admitted offering indefinite extension to army chief: Marriyum

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.