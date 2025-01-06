Open Menu

Rescue 1122 To Establish Five Emergency Points In Galyat For Snowfall Season

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 06, 2025 | 12:10 PM

Rescue 1122 to establish five emergency points in Galyat for snowfall season

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 Abbottabad, Muhammad Arif Khattak, on Monday chaired a weekly meeting with the Control Room In-charge to review the department's performance and decided to establish emergency points in Galyat during the snowfall season.

While briefing, Control Room In-charge Faheem Jalal presented a detailed report on the weekly activities and operations. Following the update, Arif Khattak directed that all rescue stations across the district remain on high alert to handle emergencies promptly.

In preparation for the snowfall season, which began today, the District Emergency Officer announced the establishment of five dedicated rescue points in Galyat.

These points will be set up at Churiyan, Kalabagh, Nathiagali Bazaar, Changla Gali, and Ayubia to ensure swift response to any incidents.

Khattak emphasized providing all possible facilities for tourists and local residents, ensuring their safety and convenience. He further stated that Rescue 1122 stations would operate round-the-clock, with ambulances, fire vehicles, and rescue vehicles ready to respond to any situation.

“All available resources will be utilized to tackle emergencies efficiently, reflecting our commitment to public service,” he added.

Rescue 1122’s proactive measures aim to enhance safety and preparedness during the snowfall season, offering peace of mind to residents and visitors in the region.

Related Topics

Fire Abbottabad Vehicles Alert Rescue 1122 All

Recent Stories

Verdict in 190m pound case against Imran, Bushra d ..

Verdict in 190m pound case against Imran, Bushra deferred again until Jan 13

9 minutes ago
 Korea's foreign reserves hit 5-yr low in December

Korea's foreign reserves hit 5-yr low in December

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 January 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 January 2025

3 hours ago
 Liverpool 1-1 Man Utd

Liverpool 1-1 Man Utd

12 hours ago
 El Salvador shaken by 6.1 magnitude quake

El Salvador shaken by 6.1 magnitude quake

13 hours ago
Dubai Municipality awards contracts for second pha ..

Dubai Municipality awards contracts for second phase of Al Mamzar Beach Developm ..

15 hours ago
 Latifa bint Mohammed inaugurates fourth edition of ..

Latifa bint Mohammed inaugurates fourth edition of ‘Al Marmoom: Film in The De ..

15 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid approves AED5.4 billion housin ..

Mohammed bin Rashid approves AED5.4 billion housing projects offering beneficiar ..

15 hours ago
 Photo Walk at Hatta Winter Festival brings togethe ..

Photo Walk at Hatta Winter Festival brings together photography community to cap ..

16 hours ago
 Dubai ranks among world’s top 10 cities in Globa ..

Dubai ranks among world’s top 10 cities in Global Power City Index for second ..

17 hours ago
 UAE President meets with Prime Minister of Pakista ..

UAE President meets with Prime Minister of Pakistan

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan