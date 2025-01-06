Rescue 1122 to establish five emergency points in Galyat for snowfall season

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 Abbottabad, Muhammad Arif Khattak, on Monday chaired a weekly meeting with the Control Room In-charge to review the department's performance and decided to establish emergency points in Galyat during the snowfall season.

While briefing, Control Room In-charge Faheem Jalal presented a detailed report on the weekly activities and operations. Following the update, Arif Khattak directed that all rescue stations across the district remain on high alert to handle emergencies promptly.

In preparation for the snowfall season, which began today, the District Emergency Officer announced the establishment of five dedicated rescue points in Galyat.

These points will be set up at Churiyan, Kalabagh, Nathiagali Bazaar, Changla Gali, and Ayubia to ensure swift response to any incidents.

Khattak emphasized providing all possible facilities for tourists and local residents, ensuring their safety and convenience. He further stated that Rescue 1122 stations would operate round-the-clock, with ambulances, fire vehicles, and rescue vehicles ready to respond to any situation.

“All available resources will be utilized to tackle emergencies efficiently, reflecting our commitment to public service,” he added.

Rescue 1122’s proactive measures aim to enhance safety and preparedness during the snowfall season, offering peace of mind to residents and visitors in the region.