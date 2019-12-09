Rescue 1122 to extend services in merged districts

Director General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Emergency Serve (Rescue 1122) Dr Khateer Ahmad has said that work on establishment of emergency service-1122 is in full swing in merged districts that would be completed soon

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019 ) :Director General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Emergency Serve (Rescue 1122) Dr Khateer Ahmad has said that work on establishment of emergency service-1122 is in full swing in merged districts that would be completed soon.

According to spokesperson a total 14 Rescue centers would be established including two each in a merged district. Similarly, he said one center would be established in each six ex-FR.

Dr Khateer Ahmad said that modern machinery and equipments are being purchased while the new recruitments would be made through Pakistan Testing Service (PTS) DG added.