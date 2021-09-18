UrduPoint.com

Rescue 1122 To Hold First Aid Training Campaign In Bajaur

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 18th September 2021 | 03:47 PM

The Rescue 1122 held a first aid training and awareness campaign all across the district in order to deal with any emergency situation

BAJAUR, Sept. 18 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2021 ) ::The Rescue 1122 held a first aid training and awareness campaign all across the district in order to deal with any emergency situation.

This was stated by an official of the Rescue 1122 while talking to media men here on Saturday. He said Director General Rescue 1122 Dr.

Khatir Ahmad Khan directed the first aid training and awareness campaign in the district.

He said District Emergency Officer Muhammad Saad Khan, Station House in-charge Noorullah called on the heads of various sectors for the meeting to discuss in detail about holding of the training and awareness campaign on first aid, fire safety and emergency management.

He said such training was vital to keep training the officials to deal with any untoward situation accordingly.

More Stories From Pakistan

