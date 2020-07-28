Rescue 1122 to introduce REOs before Eid

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :Rescue 1122 has planned to appoint Regional Emergency Officers (REOs) by upgrading District Emergency Officers (CEOS) seats on divisional level in a couple of days.

A well-placed source of Rescue 1122 told APP on Tuesday that the decision has been taken to delegate administrative and financial powers to REOs in nine division of the province.

The source stated that four districts will be included in a division adding that Khanewal, Vehari, Multan and Lodhran would be part of REO Multan.

Notification was likely to be issued before Eid-ul-Azha, the source said and added that newly promoted DEO in grade-19 would be deputed at divisional level as REO.