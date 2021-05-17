UrduPoint.com
Rescue 1122 To Mark Global Road Safety Week From May 17 To 23

Faizan Hashmi 45 minutes ago Mon 17th May 2021 | 11:22 PM

Director General Emergency Services Punjab Dr Rizwan Naseer on Monday said there had been an alarming increase in the number of road accidents in Punjab as Rescue 1122 was managing around 900 accidents daily in the province

This showed that every 1.6 minutes there was a road traffic crash resulting in around 500 serious injured victims requiring admission in hospitals daily in Punjab, he added.

Unfortunately, around 83 percent of these road traffic crash victims were motorcyclists, he said.

The DG emphasized that this alarming increase had necessitated promoting road safety to reduce road traffic crashes.

He shared these views while presiding over a meeting to review the arrangements for Global Road Safety Week from 17-23 May 2021, held at Rescue Headquarters here. All Heads of Wings of Headquarters and academy attended the meeting.

They also paid tribute to all those emergency responders including rescuers, police, medical professionals, and others who dealt with the traumatic aftermath of road traffic crashes daily.

Reviewing the emergency data of 2020, the DG Rescue said that rescue service had responded to over 2.8 million road traffic crashes since its inception in October 2004.

In 2020, a total of 311,444 road traffic crashes occurred and 345,421 people were injured in these accidents. Rizwan Naseer expressed that road traffic crashes could be reduced significantly by adopting necessary safety measures by the public, which included riding a motorcycle with a maximum speed limit of 50 km/hr, always drive a motorcycle in the extreme left lane, wear a properly strapped helmet and use side mirrors while driving.

