Rescue 1122 To Organize Training Sessions For Jail Admin, Inmates

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 27, 2022 | 06:30 PM

Rescue 1122 to organize training sessions for jail admin, inmates

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2022 ) :District Emergency Officer (DEO) Abbottabad Arif Khattak Tuesday said that basic lifesaving sessions, first aid, fire prevention and awareness and training sessions on dealing with all kinds of emergencies will be held in the district jail Abbottabad.

He expressed these views during his visit to the district jail Abbottabad where Superintendent Hamid Khan gave a briefing to the DEO.

Arif Khattak also inspected the jail building and met with the prisoners and appreciated the inmates for making beautiful and useful decoration pieces and handy crafts, he also admired their skills.

The DEO also visited the hospital, sewing center, library, and sports ground for the prisoners in the jail and praised the jail authorities for providing the best facilities to the prisoners.

While speaking on the occasion DEO Abbottabad Arif Khattak said that in the coming days, basic lifesaving sessions, first aid, fire prevention and awareness and training sessions on dealing with all kinds of emergencies will be held in the emergency training workshop.

He further said that this rescue session will be useful for the jail administration and the inmates. Jail Superintendent Hamid Khan appreciated and paid tribute to the services of Rescue 1122.

