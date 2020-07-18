UrduPoint.com
Rescue 1122 To Plant 5000 Trees During Tree Plantation Drive

Sat 18th July 2020 | 12:16 AM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 Dr Natiq Hayat said that the second tree plantation drive of this year was started and Rescue 1122 will achieve plantation of 5000 shaddy trees target.

The tree plantation drive commenced under Prime Minister and Punjab CM's clean, green vision.

He said that the trees will be planted in collaboration with Rescue muhafiz, community emergency response team and NGOs which were the part of this drive besides this caring of these trees will also be ensured to make the drive successful.

DEO Rescue1122 Dr Natiq Hayat said this while inaugurating tree plantation drive after planting a sapling at Central Station Rescue 1122 Chowk Kumharanwala here on Friday.

He urged the Rescuers to plant maximum trees at their homes, lands, towns and create awareness among people regarding this.

Dr Natiq also appealed the masses to participate in tree plantation drive actively along with Rescue 1122 and play their role in making the country green and to control environmental pollution.

He said that maximum plantation of tress was dire need of the hour by keeping in view floods, earthquakes, smog, fog, drought and other natural calamities.

Emergency Officer Engineer Ahmed Kamal planted a sapling at Rescue station Lari Adda and directed Rescuers to plant five trees each and nurture it.

