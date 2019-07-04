Rescue 1122 to provide all support to martyr family: DG

Director General Punjab Emergency Service Dr Rizwan Naseer expressed his grief on sad demise of a fire rescuer, Waseem Abbas, who lost his life in line of duty during the rescue operation in a house at Nisbat Road the last night

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :Director General Punjab Emergency Service Dr Rizwan Naseer expressed his grief on sad demise of a fire rescuer, Waseem Abbas , who lost his life in line of duty during the rescue operation in a house at Nisbat Road the last night.

The DG Rescue said that Shaheed Waseem Abbas was a great rescuer and brave & professional firefighter, who gave his 12 years of his life to Emergency Service and led many major fire operations. He was leading fire crew to fight the fire in a house and sacrified his life while serving humanity.

He left his wife, a son, a daughter and mother in his family. His father is a fire fighter in Multan and grand-father's brother also died while fire fighting, he added.

The DG Rescue said that Rescue 1122 would provide all support to the martyr family.

The DG along with senior officers and a large number of rescuers participated in his funeral prayers offered at Recue Command and Control Centre Lahore.