Rescue 1122 To Provide All Support To Martyr Family: DG
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 10:13 PM
Director General Punjab Emergency Service Dr Rizwan Naseer expressed his grief on sad demise of a fire rescuer, Waseem Abbas, who lost his life in line of duty during the rescue operation in a house at Nisbat Road the last night
The DG Rescue said that Shaheed Waseem Abbas was a great rescuer and brave & professional firefighter, who gave his 12 years of his life to Emergency Service and led many major fire operations. He was leading fire crew to fight the fire in a house and sacrified his life while serving humanity.
He left his wife, a son, a daughter and mother in his family. His father is a fire fighter in Multan and grand-father's brother also died while fire fighting, he added.
The DG Rescue said that Rescue 1122 would provide all support to the martyr family.
The DG along with senior officers and a large number of rescuers participated in his funeral prayers offered at Recue Command and Control Centre Lahore.