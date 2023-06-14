UrduPoint.com

Rescue 1122 To Provide Effective Rescue Service On Hazara Motorway

Muhammad Irfan Published June 14, 2023

A joint meeting was held between Motorway Police, District Emergency Services (Rescue1122) and Recovery Services of Frontier Works Organization (FWO) here Wednesday to provide effective rescue services on motorways

The meeting was attended by Syed Saqib Hussain Sector Commander Hazara Motorway, Arif Khattak District Emergency Officer Abbottabad and representatives of FWO.

During the meeting, it was mutually agreed upon that coordination between the agencies would be maintained to ensure an organized and timely response to any accident/incident on the carriageways.

It was also decided that learning sessions would be conducted by Rescue 1122 Emergency Services for the field officers of Motorway Police and the staff of FWO recovery services to effectively carry out the emergency operations on the Motorways.

On the same line, the Motorway Police will arrange a road safety awareness session for the staff of District Emergency Services. In this regard, a joint mock exercise was also scheduled for the next week.

These mutual learning sessions will be aimed to share experiences and to enhance coordination among the agencies, responsible to attend emergencies on Motorways.

