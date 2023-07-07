Rescue 1122 to provide services in Shandur Polo Festival

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ) :Director General Rescue 1122 Dr. Khateer Ahmed Friday announced that Rescue 1122 would provide services during the Shandur Polo Festival playing on the world rooftop.

Talking to APP, Director General Rescue 1122 Dr. Khateer Ahmed disclosed that Rescue 1122 formed teams of special medical personnel for the Shandur Polo Festival, Dr.

Khateer Ahmed, Director General Rescue 1122, said that they have established medical camps at Shandur Polo Ground that including 2 ambulances, fire truck and 22 personnel of Rescue 1122.

He said Rescue 1122 has set up points for tourist access and information to Shandur.

Rescue 1122 teams were deployed in Lower Chitral Lowari Tunnel with rescue vehicles as well.

Dr. Khateer Ahmad said that Rescue points were set up at Upper Chitral Ration and Mastuj and Special Camps of Rescue 1122 are established at various tourist spots of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.