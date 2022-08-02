Rescue 1122 to put on high alert during Muharram: DEO

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :The Punjab Emergency Services (Rescue-1122) has devised a comprehensive duty plan to deal with any emergency situation during the holy month of Muharram-ul-Haram.

Talking to media here on Tuesday, District Emergency Officer (DEO) Mazhar Shah said that the entire staff, ambulances and fire services of Rescue 1122 and its concerned Tehsil offices had been put on high alert during the mourning processions and Majalis.

He said that complete rescue cover would be provided to all A and B category Majalis and processions in the district.

Mazhar Shah said that eight rescue posts had been set up in different parts of the the city on the procession routes and near the sites of Majalis, whereas 519 rescuers would perform duties, while 39 motorbikes, 29 ambulances, 5 fire vehicles and 2 rescue vehicles would remain available for any rescue operation, he added.