UrduPoint.com

Rescue 1122 To Put On High Alert During Muharram: DEO

Umer Jamshaid Published August 02, 2022 | 01:00 PM

Rescue 1122 to put on high alert during Muharram: DEO

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :The Punjab Emergency Services (Rescue-1122) has devised a comprehensive duty plan to deal with any emergency situation during the holy month of Muharram-ul-Haram.

Talking to media here on Tuesday, District Emergency Officer (DEO) Mazhar Shah said that the entire staff, ambulances and fire services of Rescue 1122 and its concerned Tehsil offices had been put on high alert during the mourning processions and Majalis.

He said that complete rescue cover would be provided to all A and B category Majalis and processions in the district.

Mazhar Shah said that eight rescue posts had been set up in different parts of the the city on the procession routes and near the sites of Majalis, whereas 519 rescuers would perform duties, while 39 motorbikes, 29 ambulances, 5 fire vehicles and 2 rescue vehicles would remain available for any rescue operation, he added.

Related Topics

Fire Punjab Vehicles Alert Rescue 1122 Media All

Recent Stories

Pakistan Army's copter with general on board goes ..

Pakistan Army's copter with general on board goes missing

1 hour ago
 PTI received 'prohibited funding': ECP announces v ..

PTI received 'prohibited funding': ECP announces verdict

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 August 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 2nd August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 2nd August 2022

4 hours ago
 Prime Minister expresses concern over disappearanc ..

Prime Minister expresses concern over disappearance of army helicopter

12 hours ago
 Pakistan's Faiza shines in women squash event

Pakistan's Faiza shines in women squash event

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.