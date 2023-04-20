Rescue-1122 to remain on high alert during Eid holidays

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2023 ) :Rescue-1122 has finalised emergency arrangements for Eid-ul-Fitr and the staff will remain on special duty during the holidays.

According to a Rescue-1122 spokesman, its personnel would be on duty at the district control room and emergency rescue stations with 21 equipped emergency ambulances, nine fire vehicles, five rescue and recovery vehicles, two water bowsers and two specialized vehicles.

The Rescue posts would be established at Commercial Market, Committee Chowk Under-pass, GPO Chowk Saddar, Chungi No. 22 at Chand Raat where as key points for Eid-ul-Fitr prayer would be established at Eidgah Shareef, Children Park Gawalmandi, Liaqat Bagh Ground, Chungi No. 22 Chowk, Jamia Masjid Faizan-e-Madina Adyala Road, Capt Bilal Shaheed Chowk Chaklala-III and other points.

The Rescuers would perform their duties during Eid-ul-Fitr holidays and provide emergency cover to Nawaz Sharif Park, GPO Chowk Saddar, Jinnah Park, Ayub National Park and T-Chowk Rawat.

The District Emergency Officers had been directed to organise meetings with local mosque committees and ensure that local volunteers would also remain available in case of any emergency.

The meetings with the management of hospitals had also been held for better management of any untoward incident, he added.

The Provincial Monitoring Cell established at Rescue 1122 Headquarters would remain operational round-the-clock to ensure effective implementation of District Emergency Plans. District Control Rooms would also be functional round the clock for the provision of effective emergency services to the public while leaves of the rescuers had been restricted in this regard, he informed.

Special mobile posts would also be established for providing effective medical cover to the Eid gatherings, he said.

District Emergency Officer, Eng. Kamran Rasheed advised motorists to drive safely with families during the Eid holidays to avoid a misfortunate situation.