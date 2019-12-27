UrduPoint.com
Rescue 1122 To Start Operation In Bajaur Soon

Umer Jamshaid 58 seconds ago Fri 27th December 2019 | 05:19 PM

Rescue 1122 to start operation in Bajaur soon

District Emergency Officer, Amjad Khan on Friday said that Rescue 1122 would soon start its operation in District Bajaur

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ) :District Emergency Officer, Amjad Khan on Friday said that Rescue 1122 would soon start its operation in District Bajaur.

Talking to media, he said that 49 members staff has been arrived in the district headquarters Khar after completion of training.

He said that five vehicles including ambulances and fire tenders have been dispatched to Khar.

He said that control room was also being setup to start rescue and relief work in the district.

People of the area have welcomed the government decision to extend Rescue 1122 operation in the district Bajaur.

District Emergency Officer informed that Rescue 1122 service would be extended to other areas phase wise.

