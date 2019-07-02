UrduPoint.com
Rescue 1122 To Take Action Against Fake, Hoax Callers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 02nd July 2019 | 08:28 PM

Rescue 1122 to take action against fake, hoax callers

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Emergency Rescue Service (Rescue 1122) has decided to take action against those making fake and unnecessary calls on its toll free No.1122 said a press release issued here on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Emergency Rescue Service (Rescue 1122) has decided to take action against those making fake and unnecessary calls on its toll free No.1122 said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

The Director General (DG), Rescue 1122, Dr. Khateer Ahmad said that letters have been written to cellular companies for obtaining information against those making unnecessary, fake and hoax calls.

He said that Rescue 1122 is providing timely services in any emergency and for that purpose, a hefty fund and complete cooperation is being provided by the provincial government. However, he said that some persons are massively using the toll free 1122 telephone number for unnecessary and hoax calls.

Dr. Khateer said that in the letter they had demanded complete information regarding those making unnecessary and hoax calls and then blocked them. He said that they were initiating action against such elements under Section 26 and 27 of the Rescue 1122 Act.

Presently, he said Rescue 1122 was providing services in only 10 districts of the province and very soon its services would be extended to the whole province.

He said that decision to take action against such unnecessary callers had been taken in the same context.

