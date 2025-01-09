Rescue 1122, tour operators join hands to educate public on 'Heating Hazards in Winters'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2025) In a joint effort to raise public awareness about winter safety hazards, Rescue 1122 officials and tour operators came together on Thursday to warn tourists and residents of slum areas about the dangers of bonfires and the continuous use of heating appliances in rooms during the winter season.

Hassan Khan, Deputy Commander of Sindh Emergency Rescue 1122, emphasized the importance of public awareness regarding the dangers of excessive heating in hotel and house rooms.

In an interview exclusive talk with a private news channel Khan cautioned that the prolonged use of electric and gas heaters can lead to suffocation, posing a significant threat to life.

He urged citizens to exercise caution and adopt safety measures to prevent such incidents, ensuring a safe and healthy environment during the winter season.

A comprehensive awareness campaign launched by the Rescue 1122 department, spanning across the country, seeks to prevent incidents and ensure public safety during the winter season, he added.

The campaign, led by Director General Rescue 1122, highlights the potential dangers associated with bonfires, space heaters and other heating appliances, emphasizing that these hazards can be life-threatening, especially in densely populated areas, Hassan Khan added.

By educating the public about the risks and consequences of improper heating appliance usage, Rescue 1122 aims to minimize the number of winter-related accidents and promote a safer environment for all citizens, he mentioned.

Rescue 1122 officials demonstrated safety measures and provided guidelines on how to use heating appliances

safely.

They are also distributing safety pamphlets and posters in local languages to ensure that the message reaches a wider audience, he added.

He also issued a pressing warning to tourists and residents in the northern areas to exercise extreme caution when using bonfires.

He emphasized the importance of avoiding bonfires altogether, but if they must be used, ensuring they are completely extinguished when finished.

A Tour operator Umer Khan also pledged to educate their clients about winter safety precautions and emphasized the importance of being aware of one's surroundings and taking necessary precautions to prevent accidents.

Umer Khan said the joint awareness campaign is part of a larger effort to promote public safety and prevent accidents during the winter season. By working together, Rescue 1122 officials and tour operators aim to create a safer environment for everyone.

He expressed concern over the growing number of fire incidents in tourist rooms, primarily caused by the careless attitude of visitors.

He noted that many cases of short circuits and fires have been reported, resulting in damage to property and, in some instances, loss of life.

He emphasized the need to address this issue promptly, stressing the importance of raising awareness among tourists about electrical safety and responsible behavior during their stay.

By taking proactive measures, the risk of such incidents can be significantly reduced, ensuring a safer and more enjoyable experience for tourists, he added.