Rescue-1122 trains 700 individual about emergency situation

(@FahadShabbir)

LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :The emergency service Rescue-1122 conducted training sessions as part of monsoon preparations in the district and imparted training to 700 individuals about first-aid, rowing boat, scuba diving and other emergencies.

The district emergency office Abrar Ali said here Thursday that Rescue-1122 had issued an alert to deal with the monsoon and possible flood situation in district and completed preparations to take immediate measures in case of any emergency.

Practical and teaching training sessions on monsoon and flood prevention is ongoing were conducted for Madrassa students, welfare organizations and civil society with the main objective to save precious lives in any emergency situation.