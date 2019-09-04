Rescue 1122 trains LPG dealers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, Sep 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019 ) ::Rescue 1122 imparted fire-fighting training to LPG dealers in the district on Tuesday.

According to a press release, all Rescue 1122 stations in the district Sialkot trained 56 dealers of LPG in first phase.

The officials of Rescue 1122 trained LPG dealers for extinguishing fire during emergency.

The officials also trained the dealers about first aid, use of fire-fighting tools and emergency evacuation etc.