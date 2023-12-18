Rescue 1122 trains women in first aid

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) Rescue 1122 trained a women volunteer team in Ladhar village to provide first aid in a case of emergency.

According to the Rescue spokesperson, the rescue training team under the Primary objective of founder Rescue Punjab Emergency Service Dr. Rizwan Naseer and the direction of District Emergency Officer (DEO) Engineer Naveed Iqbal, students and teachers taking courses at Women Empowerment Institute in Ladhar village were given trainings regarding emergency situations such as first aid, heart attack, accident, bone fracture, fall from a height, unconsciousness and fire.

More than 80 women participated in the three day course.

District Emergency Officer (DEO) Engineer Naveed Iqbal visited Ladhar village and inspected the process. The team also presented a practical model of providing timely medical aid in various emergencies.

Later, certificates of appreciation were also distributed to the women and community emergency response team which completed the course.

Course coordinator Rana Bilal thanked the rescue team for imparting first aid training to the women and students of the village. On this occasion, District Emergency Officer (DEO) Engineer Naveed Iqbal said that it was the dream of Director General Dr. Rizwan Naseer to provide first aid training at home, whenever there was an accident, the community could play a vital role in saving lives as the first aider till the rescue arrives.

He said that the establishment of two women's community emergency response team in Ladhar village is an important development towards a safe community and society.